Five-member committee formed to look into appeals of deprived govt officials
The government has formed a five-member committee to look into the appeals of the government officials who were reportedly deprived of promotion and service benefits during the immediate past regime led by Awami League.
“Those officials deprived in the last 16 years were mentally oppressed. They have appealed for it and the government has formed a committee to look into the matter,” said senior secretary of the ministry of public administration M Mokhles Ur Rahman at a media briefing at the secretariat in Dhaka today, Monday.
“The committee under the ministry of public administration will review the appeals from the deprived officials and settle them,” he said. Former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan will lead the committee, he added.
“The committee will focus only on those who have retired, not current employees,” he clarified. The government has asked the committee to conclude the review within the next three months.
The committee will include three members from the public administration, cabinet division and finance ministries with a rank no lower than additional secretary, and one official from the law ministry with a rank no lower than joint secretary.
The ministry of public administration has received approximately 2,500 applications from officials who have claimed that they were deprived under the Awami League government. The committee will review these applications and make recommendations on the type of compensation each official should receive.