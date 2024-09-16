Five-member committee formed to look into appeals of deprived govt officials

The government has formed a five-member committee to look into the appeals of the government officials who were reportedly deprived of promotion and service benefits during the immediate past regime led by Awami League.

“Those officials deprived in the last 16 years were mentally oppressed. They have appealed for it and the government has formed a committee to look into the matter,” said senior secretary of the ministry of public administration M Mokhles Ur Rahman at a media briefing at the secretariat in Dhaka today, Monday.