Chief adviser Yunus returns home after UN visit

Alam said the chief adviser attended the highest 16 events on September 26 and met at least 12 global leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

The chief adviser has called upon the international community to engage with the "new Bangladesh", which aims to realise freedom and democracy for everyone.

The call came from Yunus' address to the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), his first since a student-led upsurge brought him at the helm of Bangladesh's interim government last month.

Speaking in Bangla, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate said youths in Bangladesh have shown that upholding freedom, dignity, and rights of people regardless of distinction and status cannot just remain aspirational. "It is just what everyone deserves."