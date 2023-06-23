Swiss bank deposits by Bangladeshis slump by 94pc in one year

In 2021, the amount of deposit by Indians in Swiss banks was 3.83 billion Swiss francs which came down to 3.4 billion in 2022. In the same way, the deposit of Pakistanis was 710 million Swiss francs in 2021 which came down to 390 million in 2022. The amount of Saudi deposit has reduced to half, from 10.45 billion in 2021 to 5.21 billion in 2022.

Besides, the deposit by Russian people and establishments also has decreased by 28 per cent in that period, from 21.37 billion Swiss francs in 2021 to 15.26 billion in 2022.

As per the SNB report, between 2000 and 2022, Bangladeshis had lowest amount of deposit in Swiss banks in 2003, only 25 million Swiss francs. The highest amount of deposit was 870 million Swiss francs in 2021.

People involved with the banking sector in Bangladesh said we cannot say that all the money Bangladeshis has in Swiss banks are laundered money. Bangladeshis living in Switzerland and other European countries also deposit their money legally in the banks there. Many establishments do the same.

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) is in charge of collecting information on money laundered from Bangladesh. Md Masud Biswas is the chief of BFIU. He did not pick up the phone when Prothom Alo contacted him for his remarks on the matter.