Indomitable girls play football despite losing limbs

About five years ago Jesmin Akhter, 27, along with her family met with an accident on their way to visit the beach in Cox’s Bazar. There were total five people on the CNG-run auto-rickshaw including her husband Abdus Shukkur and six-year-old daughter Tasfia.

Their auto-rickshaw crashed into another one as soon as it reached the main road in Teknaf. Jesmin’s husband was left dead on the spot. Jesmin was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a critically injured condition. Her right leg was amputated from above the knee.

This correspondent spoke to Jesmin at a hotel in Fakirapool of the capital on Tuesday evening. She had her daughter Tasfia with her. Jesmin supports her family comprising herself and her daughter by sewing clothes at her village home in Teknaf. She has come to Dhaka to be part of a unique initiative.

Jesmin is attending a five-day amputee football training jointly organised by non-government organisation Sports for Hope and Independence (SHI) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for people who have lost their limbs or were born with limb defects.

Jesmin with a beaming face was saying, “I was surprised when I received the offer to participate in this training through a local non-government organisation. I was thinking, how do you play football with just one leg!”