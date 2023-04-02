Marina Tabassum takes Bangladesh to Munich

Munshiganj, Dohar and Bikrampur are well known for their modular prefabricated houses. People there still make such homes and live in them. They are sold in the marketplace too. These are one-storey or two-storey houses, beautifully decorated, an aesthetic delight.

A scale model of such a house is on display for all to see at the entrance of Munich's famous museum Pinakothek der Moderne in Germany. Also displayed on the glass wall of the museum is a large poster of the exhibition: 'Marina Tabassum Architects: In Bangladesh'.

The exhibition displays must of the work done over the past 20 years by architect Marina Tabassum. On exhibit are pictures, audio-visual presentations and all sorts of structures in scale size and miniature. Marina Tabassum's exhibition, which won high praise and appreciation by enthusiasts and experts, is curated by architecture historian Vera Simone Bader.