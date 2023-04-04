Swiss super shop selling vegetables grown in Zajira

Vegetables and fruits grown in Zajira upazila of Shariatpur are being sold at different branches of a super shop in Switzerland. Residents from different areas in Switzerland are able to buy these vegetables and fruits through that super shop named Petracca.

An export trading company named Global Trade Link exported vegetables and fruits from Bangladesh to super shop Petracca for the first time in last February.

Green chili, bottle gourd, arum, okra, string beans, flat beans, taro, cucumber, red spinach, spinach, zara lemon, drumstick among vegetables and guava, sweet jujube, wood-apple, pineapple and bananas among fruits were sent in that consignment.

Shariatpur deputy commissioner Parvez Hasan told Prothom Alo, “A Swiss chain shop is importing vegetables and fruits grown in Zajira. We have already contacted France and Greece as well.”