Adolescents revert from crime to normal life

For some, the ‘punishment’ was to do a good deed every day, for others it was to plant trees. Some were told to stay away from drugs, while some others were ordered to read books. Children and young teens, entangled in different lawsuits, are reverting back to normal life complying with such conditions of the court.

One of those adolescents lives in Kaiyargaon village on the Bangladesh border in Sunamganj Sadar upazila. The village is about 16 kilometres away from Sunamganj district town. The boy and his family talked about his experience when this correspondent met them in August in Kayargaon village.

The young teen said that he tries to do one good deed a day under the court’s directive, read books and obey his parents. He notes down his good deeds in the diary as well.

The boy’s family lives in a tin-roofed house. His father is a farmer and his elder brother runs a grocery store. When the reporter entered his room, he brought out diary given by the court. He had jotted down his good deeds on 32 pages of the diary.