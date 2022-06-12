Aftaba shed tears of joy after receiving relief

Aftaba Begum is a widow in her sixties. Both of her sons are disabled. She supports her family by working as a domestic help in others’ houses. She cried out of joy after receiving a packet of relief, distributed under the management of Prothom Alo trust with the assistance of IDLC Finance Limited.

Flood-affected Aftaba said, “There is no food in the house, I feel happy to get the relief.” The relief was handed out at the Safir Uddin High School and College ground in Sylhet Sadar.