Bangladesh has strong rural-based health infrastructure

Despite not being economically solvent, Bangladesh has built an expanded health network in the rural areas.

The country of 170 million has a strong rural-based health infrastructure. Such a network and infrastructure are not usually seen. This infrastructure has an important role in the achievement of health sector in the last 50 years.

There are community clinics near the residents of people. There is union sub-centre each union and there are also upazila health complex in each upazila. There are district hospitals, sadar hospital or Medical College Hospital. With these organisations, a strong network has been created in every district. This network has not been built in a day.

The benefit of this network has been found while giving coronavirus vaccine. This vaccine is being given in every upazila and the government is centrally collecting this information from across the country within a short time. Many developing countries are lagging behind in the vaccine inoculation in absence of such expanded network.