Bangladesh’s Faizah wins Goalkeepers award for ‘Moner School’

Fairooz Faizah Beether, the co-founder of Moner School, has won the Goalkeepers Global Goals Changemaker Award, 2021. This was announced by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Tuesday.

The Changemaker Award, which celebrates an individual who has inspired change using personal experience or from a position of leadership, recognises Faizah of Bangladesh for her work promoting good health and well-being, the Foundation said in a release.

Beether has co-founded Moner School, an online platform that aims to raise awareness around mental health and ensure equal access to mental healthcare across the country.