Baskets full of vegetables for those in need

Two years ago I started a different initiative named ‘humanitarian bread basket’ on College Road of Chattogram city. However, I couldn’t keep it going for various setbacks and was upset about it. We tried to do something for the people in many ways during the corona period. Few days ago I saw on Facebook that a vegetable seller of Chattogram’s Garibullah Housing Society Bazar, Md Ibrahim, had kept a basket in front of his shop. It was written on a paper beside that, any helpless people can take vegetables from that basket. Talking to that vegetable seller the idea of starting ‘humanitarian bazar’ hit me.