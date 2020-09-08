BCC wins WSIS e-Employment 2020 award

Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT division has won one of the world's most prestigious awards in the field of information technology, the 'World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) Award-2020'.

The Bangladesh National Digital Architecture (BNDA) team of the BGD e-GOV CIRT Capacity Building Project under BCC achieved the feat in the e-Employment category at the 9th annual awards by the e-recruitment platform (erecruitment.bcc.gov), news agency UNB reports quoting a press release.

Haolin Zhao, secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) announced this at the 'WSIS Forum 2020 Prizes Awards Ceremony' held online on Monday.