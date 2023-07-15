Indomitable Jewel now police sergeant

His father Abdur Razzak was a rickshaw-puller. Despite being a rickshaw puller, he did send his son to the university. His son also worked as a rickshaw puller for some time while studying in the university.

Not only that, he did various odd jobs like working at brick kilns and collecting water hyacinth from lakes to sell to meet the family expenditure as well as the cost of his studies.

Then he caught attention of many as a small business entrepreneur by selling mango, honey, molasses and cow online. The man is named Jewel Mamun. From being a small business entrepreneur, Jewel is about to become a police sergeant this time. He will soon be joining this post.

While talking to Jewel over the phone on last Wednesday, he said that he heard the news of him being appointed as a police sergeant from a friend on 9 July. Even then he was busy with sending the mangos sold online, to courier service.