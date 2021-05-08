Eid gifts can’t wipe away the tears

Nila is from Charkhidirpur of Poba upazila, Rajshahi. Her husband Shaheed Ghosh buys milk from the char and sells it in Rajshahi city. But his business had been hit hard by the pandemic. But now, with his family of six including four daughters, he is in a fix. His daughter will get the gift pack from Alor Pathshala and so he has sent his wife along too.

Mobasshera Khatun is a Class 7 student and her brother is the only earning member of the family. He is a boatman on the river Padma and runs the family with his earnings. Mobasshera said that no one comes for boat rides during this pandemic and so her brother has no business. They are struggling. They couldn’t afford to buy sugar or semai this Eid and so her mother would be happy with this gift.

Nur Mohammed is student of Class 8 at Alor Pathshala but also works as a carpenter. He too tells a tale of struggle. His father would work in the fields but has no work now. Their four-member family is going through difficult times. He said this gift from the pathshala will see them through Eid.