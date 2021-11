An expectant mother was admitted to Dighinala Health Complex on Sunday night when her labour pains began.

Later she turned up at the examination hall after giving birth to child at 8:05am on Monday. This is the tale of 18-year-old Fatema Akther.

Fatema was released from hospital at around 9:00am. She took her newborn baby home then attended the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination at Dighinala government high school at 10:00am.