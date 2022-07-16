Bangladesh wins bronze, five honourable mentions at International Math Olympiad

Young Bangladeshis won a bronze medal and five honourable mentions at the 63rd International Math Olympiad (IMO) in Oslo, Norway.

The Bangladesh team ranked 57th out of 104 countries, scoring 115 marks, which is second highest marks by Bangladesh at this international event. Bangladesh scored 118 in 2020.

The IMO had been held virtually for the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year Norway organised the event with prizes being distributed to winners at the concluding ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo at 3:00pm on Friday local time.