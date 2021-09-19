'I want to be a public health expert'

Dilufa Tuz Zarin—first ever woman graduate in her family—has cherished the dream to be a public health expert since her childhood. The Asian University for Women (AUW) and Prothom Alo Trust scholarship have facilitated her journey towards that goal.

Under the scholarship, ‘First Female in the Family’, Zarin graduated from the public health department of AUB in 2019. Then she joined the James P Grant School of Public Health of Brac University as research assistant.