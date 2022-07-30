Stroke Centre, a place of hope

or Israfil Mia is a 65-year-old man from Shingiar upazila of Manikganj. At present, he is undergoing treatment at government’s National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospitals (NINS)’s ‘Hyper Acute Stroke Care Centre’. This centre is commonly known as the Stroke Centre.

Israfil Mia’s son Mohammad Sumon talked to Prothom Alo on the afternoon of 29 June. Sumon said, his father returned home from the bazar at around 11.00am on 14 June. He placed the the shopping bag down on the porch and suddenly fainted.

First Israfil Mia was taken to Shingiar upazila hospital but physicians referred him to the Neurosciences Institute in the capital’s Agargaon area. However, he couldn’t be admitted there as there was no vacant bed there on that day, he said.

Sumon further added, being unable to admit his father into Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital and later in National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, their relatives then admitted him into Enam Medical College and Hospital, a private hospital in Savar.