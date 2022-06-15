Meer now couturier for the Belgian royals

Many Bangladeshi immigrants have been making the country proud by flying our flag on foreign soil time and again. Their achievements and success fill us with inspiration and pride.

Recently Meer Said, a Bangladeshi immigrant living in the Belgian capital Brussels achieved success that certainly has made us proud.

He has received an official certificate as recognition of his skill in managing the weighty responsibility of managing the outfits of the Belgian royal family. Usually this honour is bestowed upon the worthiest company or individual only after they have had worked for five years.