'My newspaper workers are farmers, carpenters, housewives'

Sometimes, he works at brick kilns, sometimes he fishes in the river and sometimes he works in the crop fields to support his family. In between all these activities Hasan Parvez (39) publishes a four-page newspaper, handwritten by himself.

The newspaper titled ‘Andharmanik’ portrays the life stories of local people. Hasan Parvez from Pashchim Sonatala village of Nilganj union in Patuakhali’s Kalapara upazila talked to Prothom Alo about his newspaper and more.