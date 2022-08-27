Mayarani, a source of inspiration

The name written on the gate of the house is ‘Mayarani Baul’. She doesn’t sing though. She farms and raises cows and that’s not just for show. She started with just a single calf and now there are more than fifty cows in her farm. And she is also cultivating 30 bighas of land.

Mayarani said, 'I am not an artiste. Baul (mystic singer) is only our family surname, I am a farmer actually.” This woman farmer from Dhaka's Nawabganj won the 'Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award' in the best farmer category twice- bronze in 2017 and gold in 2021.

Following in her footsteps, about five hundred women of the village have engaged in farming while, many are rearing cattle at home. People now call it the village of women farmers. Mayarani is their source of inspiration. In the words of upazila livestock officer Farzana Jahan, Mayarani’s own merit brought her the national gold medal.

Mayarani Baul is from Kandamatra village under Bahra union of Nawabganj upazila. About three kilometers east of Nawabganj Sadar, a brick road parted the main road to the south through the mango, jackfruit and bamboo groves. The entire path has many bricks missing. Following this very route, Mayarani Baul's house was found on a recent afternoon.