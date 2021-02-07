Prothom Alo Trust provides blankets to Bogura's poor

"We were hit hard by winter this year and confined ourselves indoors against the bitter cold outside," said 65-year-old Ayesha Khatun who came to the Muktijuddho Market area in Santahar, Bogura, on Friday morning to collect her blanket.

Prothom Alo Trust provided blankets to 100 poor people of Santahar town and its adjacent villages on Friday morning.

Tasimon Begum, Amena Khatun and Laila Banu from Chatni upazila as well as Shapla Khatun, Ashraf Ali and Hazrat Ali from Domdoma village have also received blankets at the initiative of Prothom Alo Trust. They expressed their gratitude to the Trust.