Prothom Alo Trust provides blankets to Bogura's poor

"We were hit hard by winter this year and confined ourselves indoors against the bitter cold outside," said 65-year-old Ayesha Khatun who came to the Muktijuddho Market area in Santahar, Bogura, on Friday morning to collect her blanket.
Prothom Alo Trust provided blankets to 100 poor people of Santahar town and its adjacent villages on Friday morning.
Tasimon Begum, Amena Khatun and Laila Banu from Chatni upazila as well as Shapla Khatun, Ashraf Ali and Hazrat Ali from Domdoma village have also received blankets at the initiative of Prothom Alo Trust. They expressed their gratitude to the Trust.
Before them, 10 newspaper hawkers of Santahar and Adamdighi areas received their blankets.
Earlier on Thursday night, members of the Bondhushava make preparations to deliver the blankets to the cold-stricken people.
Then at 10am Friday they started distributing blankets in the presence of the general secretary of Santahar Nagorik Committee, Golam Ambia, assistant professor Dilip Kumar, pourashava councilor Garges Alam, journalist Haresuzzaman, Prothom Alo Adamdighi correspondent Khairul Islam, Santahar’s Bondhushava president Rabiul Islam and general secretary Ahsan Habib.
Anyone wanting to extend a helping hand to disadvantaged people in the cold winter may make a donation to Prothom Alo Trust/Relief Fund, Account No: 207 200 11194, Dhaka Bank Limited, Karwan Bazar Branch, Dhaka.