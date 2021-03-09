Razia’s agriculture, from field to Facebook

The Facebook group page Agriculture E-commerce Revolution BD opens with a message – ‘Honourable fisherfolk and farmers, you are welcome to share any kind of agriculture-related information and recommendations in this group.’

Then a user guideline apprises farmers and customers about good and bad business dealings.

Through the Facebook commerce site, farmers, even from remote areas, can sell their produce, posting up the relevant details. Shipment of the purchased products is run by courier service. According to the group administrators, the particular e-commerce site deals with seven to eight million taka in sales per month.

The Facebook group was launched in 2019. Currently, it has 534,000 members. Razia Sultana created the group. She said, “Farmers work hard to produce crops, but they seldom get fair price of their produces. I have seen this for myself. This initiative aims at protecting the farmers.”

Razia's hands-on agriculture

The idea of using the internet for marketing agro-products did not strike Razia overnight. suddenly. She faced the various problems while practicing agriculture hands-on. She began in 2013.