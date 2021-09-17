Strength of mind and determination key to Lincoln's success

Lincoln Chandra Ghosh—an Adamya Medhabi (indomitable talent) from Kutirhat village in Feni—had to face many adversities to reach his goal. But nothing could prevent him moving forward with his long-cherished dream.

This 'indomitable talent' appeared on an online event of Prothom Alo Trust, ‘Adamya Medhabider Shongay’ ('with the indomitable talent') on 5 May in 2021 to narrate his tale of struggle.