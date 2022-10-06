Kanij Nayema works tirelessly on her feet 8 hours a day

It was early afternoon. A woman was running within the safety barrier in front of Bangla College in Mirpur of the capital. She wore a yellow jacket. Seeing her from distance, I felled compelled to speak to her. I learned she is an engineer and her name is Kanij Nayema. She was preparing for her day's work.

Anybody would be impressed by the confidence Kanij Nayema emanated. Her shift had just started and would continue till 12:00am. We had a brief conversation amidst crowds and moving vehicles.