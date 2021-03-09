Tashnuva Anan makes history as first transgender woman to present news in Bangladesh

Breaking the glass-ceiling and overcoming the stereotypes on International Women’s Day, model and social-worker Tashnuva Anan Shishir debuted as the first-ever transgender woman to work as a news presenter on a television channel in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The history-making incident happened as she presented the regular news bulletins for the first time at the private satellite television channel Boishakhi Television on Monday.

Her maiden presentation of professional news bulletins in the mainstream media has created a nationwide buzz and also started trending on social media platforms both home and abroad, as many observers of the country have lauded this incident as well as Boishakhi Television for the initiative.