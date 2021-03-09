Tashnuva Anan makes history as first transgender woman to present news in Bangladesh

Breaking the glass-ceiling and overcoming the stereotypes on International Women’s Day, model and social-worker Tashnuva Anan Shishir debuted as the first-ever transgender woman to work as a news presenter on a television channel in Bangladesh, reports UNB.
The history-making incident happened as she presented the regular news bulletins for the first time at the private satellite television channel Boishakhi Television on Monday.
Her maiden presentation of professional news bulletins in the mainstream media has created a nationwide buzz and also started trending on social media platforms both home and abroad, as many observers of the country have lauded this incident as well as Boishakhi Television for the initiative.
Shishir, the newest and the historic news presenter of Boishakhi Television, read the first news bulletin at 12:00pm and the second bulletin at 4:00pm on Monday.
“This was a historic news bulletin with this history-making initiative of Boishakhi TV,” Dulal Khan, public relations officer of the television channel, told UNB.
This is remarkable and monumental, not only for myself but for my community as well, as many of our talented individuals have been tormented and discriminated against for such a long time in our country. Initiatives like this will certainly break more illogical stereotypes in the society
“The people behind the camera in the newsroom also came to congratulate Shishir right after the bulletin, which she tremendously articulated. The producer of the bulletin burst into tears of joy and pride, rushing to greet the fellow historian Shishir, who herself broke down in tears after reading the news,” he added.
Sharing her feelings to UNB, Shishir said she is amazed by the positive responses towards her incredible achievement.
“I am speechless, honoured and truly overwhelmed. This is remarkable and monumental, not only for myself but for my community as well, as many of our talented individuals have been tormented and discriminated against for such a long time in our country. Initiatives like this will certainly break more illogical stereotypes in the society,” Shishir added.
On her first-day experiences at Boishakhi newsroom, Shishir told the news agency that the entire newsroom welcomed her with open arms and cordial love, and the authority celebrated International Women’s Day with festivity and joy.
Regarding the historic initiative, Tipu Alam Milon, deputy managing director and editor-in-chief of Boishakhi Television, said, “The year 2021 marks a historic year with occasions including the Golden Jubilee of our 1971 Liberation War and the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Our prime minister is cooperating with the transgender community by providing them with various facilities, and as part of our commitment towards the society we have chosen Tasnuva Anan Shishir and Nusrat Jahan Mou, two transgender women in our drama and news sections based on their adequate qualifications.”
Shishir will be seen in the regular bulletins while Nusrat Jahan Mou, the other transgender woman, is currently performing as an actor in Boishakhi’s drama series ‘Chapabaaz’, which aired at 9:20pm on Monday and scheduled to be broadcasted weekly on Saturday and Sunday.