They go ahead with their studies and dreams

Moyna Begum would work for a readymade garment factory in Rana Plaza, Savar. Her dead body was recovered from the rubble 15 days after the Rana Plana collapsed on 24 April 2013. Her only daughter Mahiya was a Class-IV student at the time.

Mahiya’s father Monir is a day labourer. Moyna had been paying for Mahiya’s education and after her death, Monir could not afford to send their daughter to school anymore. That is when Prothom Alo Trust came forward. Mahiya was given a scholarship from the Meril-Prothom Alo Savar Support Fund run by the Prothom Alo Trust.

Mahiya now is a student of Class-XI at the Government Sher-e-Bangla Degree College in Ujirpur, Barishal. Her father Monir Hossain tells Prothom Alo, “I was in debt and could no longer afford to send my daughter to school. But this assistance has made it possible to come so far in her studies. I want her to go to university too.”

He said that Mahiya received Tk 2,000 every month for her educational expenses.