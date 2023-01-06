Freelancers see changing times

He’s 23 or 24 at the most . He looks good in branded shirt, jeans and sneakers. With his feet covered in Cades of a famed brand he carries a MacBook laptop in his backpack. And he bought all of these with his own earnings.

At an age when he’s supposed to be ending his studies or be looking for a job, how’s he leading such an independent life? The youth is a freelancer. Now many youth like him are earning in dollars from within the country. Many have a monthly income of a thousand dollars or more.

A freelancer is someone who’s a free agent. They are not restricted by the 9-5 job trap. They can work from anyplace whether it's their home or anywhere else. It just requires some skills of your own, power supply and high-speed internet connection.