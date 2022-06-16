Two initiatives win two prestigious awards

Two initiatives of Prothom Alo’s print and digital editions—involving readers in news media, creativity in publicity and innovative business strategy—have brought international recognition.

Prothom Alo has won first place in ‘Best Use of Print’ category and second in ‘Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales’ in Global Media Awards-2022 organised by International News Media Association (INMA), a global community of market-leading news media companies.