Two initiatives win two prestigious awards

INMA came up with this announcement on 9 June through a virtual event.
The country’s leading Bangla daily Prothom Alo has won this award, the first win for Bangladesh in the country's media history.
Other than this, Chorki, the most popular video streaming platform in Bangladesh, has received the special recognition in ‘Best Initiative to Acquire Subscribers’ category.
This year, a total of 854 initiatives from 252 newspapers, magazines, digital media, television and radio of 46 countries applied for the global media award.
Last year in ‘Global Media Award 2021’, Prothom Alo received special recognition for the first time as a Bangladeshi media. Google News Initiative is the associate of global media award.
In 2021, Prothom Alo won the first prize in ‘Best Use of Print’ category in the national brand section for multifaceted creative and innovative initiatives, news presentation and creativity in advertisement in print newspapers.
In this category, Gloria Glam of Croatia and Irish Examiner of Ireland secured second and third places respectively while Arab News of the United Arab Emirates and New York Times of the United States and Torstar in Canada received special recognition.
The project of Prothom Alo digital titled ‘Find a home sitting in comfort from home’ has achieved the second position in ‘Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales’ category.
In this category, Hanza Times of Croatia won the prize and Hindustan Times in India third while The Hindu, Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (Times of India) and Jagran Prakashan received special recognition.
Prothom Alo won awards—gold and bronze medals—in two categories of WAN-IFRA's South Asian Digital Media award in an event in Delhi on 18 February in 2020.