'Want to work for poverty eradication, women's empowerment'

Sharmin Akhter— the first ever woman graduate in her family—had to overcome many barriers to achieve her Bachelor's degree from Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram.

Now, she is working for the Mai Soli Foundation after completing an internship at Grameen Bank. Sharmin received scholarships from AUW and Prothom Alo Trust at an undergraduate level. The indomitable woman appeared on an online event of Prothom Alo Trust titled ‘Aditiya’ to narrate her life struggle.