Sufiya Khatun is a fifth grade student of the Babu Dying Adivasi Alor Pathshala, in Godagari upazila, Rajshahi. She was thrilled to receive an Eid gift pack on Sunday.

Sufia was elated getting the gift package and said “No one had pulao last year Eid because of poverty caused by Covid-19. But we will have pulao this Eid. That will be fun.”

Like Sufia, a total of 318 students of the Babu Dying Adivasi Alor Pathshala received the Eid gifts. Besides, 11 teachers-officials and the retired founding headmaster of the school Kanai Chandra Das have been given Eid clothes as gifts.

These gifts have been given at the initiative of Prothom Alo Trust, with support from Summit Group. The members of Prothom Alo Bondhushava handed over the gifts in three phases maintaining social distancing at the Alor Pathshala premises.