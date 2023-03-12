When I come home, my children run to me for a hug

You were faced with yet another explosion right after coming back from a trauma. What do you thing of this incident?

The terrible accident at BM Container Depot, the severity as well as the screams of injured people and their relatives still ring in my ears.

I myself was injured in the accident that day. But, I kept thinking about the victims and our colleagues all the time I was lying injured on the hospital bed.

While we were just trying to get over that horror, there’s yet another explosion. We have been more cautious this time though. We have prioritised saving lives.