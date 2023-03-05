Even the traffic police appreciate me

Yes I did. The first thought I had after learning to drive was that I have to buy a car. I had some experience of dealing with the bank while setting up the shoe factory. The bank had given me a loan of Tk 400,000 thousand on low interest from the stimulus fund granted by the government during corona period. With that money, we bought plastic products and utensils to sell at my husband’s shop.

Saving up some money from that loan and borrowing some more from our relatives, we bought a second-hand car. It cost us Tk 550,000.