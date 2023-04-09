Watermelon cultivation transforming lives in the poorest district

The people in the remote char area of the Brahmaputra river in Kurigram started cultivating watermelon on an experimental basis last year. The number of farmers signing up for watermelon cultivation has proliferated within just a year. The yield has also been as expected. Farmers are hoping for double the profit if there is no flood in advance this year.

However, if the government comes forward in marketing and banks provide loans with easy installments, the misery of the people of the char area can be erased, or at least eased.

According to the Kurigram Department of Agricultural Extension, there are about 450 chars in 16 rivers in the district. There are about 45,000 hectares of cultivable land. Of these, farmers are starting cultivation on 35,000 hectares of land in 368 chars. Maize, watermelon, sweet pumpkin, cucumber and pepper have been cultivated in these char areas.