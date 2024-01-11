Gazette on new cabinet issued

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has appointed 25 full ministers and 11 state ministers of the new cabinet, according to a gazette.
The Cabinet Division issued the gazette on Thursday.
It said the president appointed the ministers and the state minsters of the government today as per article 56(2) of constitution.
The new cabinet led by Awami League president Sheikh Hasina will take oath at Bangabahban at 7:00pm today, Thursday. President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath.
Full ministers of new cabinet:
AKM Mozammel Huq, Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, Anisul Huq, Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, Md Abdus Shahid, Samanta Lal Sen, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Dipu Moni, Md Tajul Islam, Muhammad Faruk Khan, Sadhan Chandra Majumder, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Md Abdur Rahman, Narayan Chandra Chand, Abdus Salam, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Farhad Hossain, Md Faridul Haque Khan, Md Zillul Hakim, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Nazmul Hasan and Yafes Osman
State minister of the new cabinet:
Simeen Hussain Rimi, Nasrul Hamid, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Md Mohibbur Rahman, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Zaheed Farooque, Kujendra Lal Tripura, Rumana Ali, Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury and Ahsanul Islam Titu.