Gazette on new cabinet issued

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has appointed 25 full ministers and 11 state ministers of the new cabinet, according to a gazette.

The Cabinet Division issued the gazette on Thursday.

It said the president appointed the ministers and the state minsters of the government today as per article 56(2) of constitution.

The new cabinet led by Awami League president Sheikh Hasina will take oath at Bangabahban at 7:00pm today, Thursday. President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath.