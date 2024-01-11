Dhaka MPs lead in new cabinet

The newly elected members of parliament from Dhaka divisions dominate the new cabinet.
A total of 15 lawmakers including prime minister Sheikh Hasina from Dhaka will be included in this 37-member cabinet, followed by Chattogram division that sees inclusion of nine MPs.
Chattogram is followed by Sylhet division with three MPs, while two lawmakers each will be from Barishal, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, and Rangpur divisions.
15 lawmakers from the Dhaka division:
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (Gopalganj-3)
AKM Mozammel Huq (Gazipur-1)
Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal (Dhaka-12)
Muhammad Faruk Khan (Gopalganj-1)
Saber Hossain Chowdhury (Dhaka-9)
Jahangir Kabir Nanak (Dhaka-13)
Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (Narsingdi-4)
Md Abdur Rahman (Faridpur-1)
Simeen Hussain Rimi (Gazipur-4)
Nazmul Hasan (Kishorganj-6)
Nasrul Hamid (Dhaka-3)
Mohammad Ali Arafat (Dhaka-17)
Rumana Ali (Gazipur-3)
Md. Zillul Hakim (Rajbari-2)
Ahsanul Islam Titu (Tangail-6)
Eight lawmakers and a technocrat from Chittagong division:
Obaidul Quader (Noakhali-5)
Mohammad Hasan Mahmud (Chittagong-7)
Dipu Moni (Chandpur-3)
Md Tajul Islam (Comilla-9)
Anisul Haque (Brahmanbaria-4)
RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury (Brahmanbaria-3)
Yafes Osman (Technocrat)
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury (Chittagong-9)
Kujendra Lal Tripura (Khagrachari)
Two lawmakers from Barishal division:
Zaheed Farooque (Barisal-5)
Md. Mohibbur Rahman (Patuakhali-4)
Two lawmakers from Khulna division:
Narayan Chandra Chand (Khulna-5)
Farhad Hossain (Meherpur-1)
Two lawmakers from Mymensingh division:
Md Faridul Haque Khan (Jamalpur-2)
Abdus Salam (Mymensingh-9)
Two lawmakers and a technocrat from Sylhet division:
Md Abdus Shahid (Moulvibazar-4)
Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury (Sylhet-2)
Samanta Lal Sen (Technocrat)
Two lawmakers from Rajshahi division:
Sadhan Chandra Majumder (Naogaon-1)
Zunaid Ahmed Palak (Nator-3)
Two members of the Rangpur Division of the Cabinet:
Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali (Dinajpur-4)
Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury (Dinajpur-2)
Other than the prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the new cabinet will consist of 25 full ministers and 11 state ministers. The cabinet led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina will take oath at Bangabahban at 7:00pm today, Thursday. President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath.
However, it is yet to be known which member is going to get what ministry’s portfolio. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to hand over the charge of the ministries after the swearing-in ceremony.