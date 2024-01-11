Dhaka MPs lead in new cabinet

The newly elected members of parliament from Dhaka divisions dominate the new cabinet.

A total of 15 lawmakers including prime minister Sheikh Hasina from Dhaka will be included in this 37-member cabinet, followed by Chattogram division that sees inclusion of nine MPs.

Chattogram is followed by Sylhet division with three MPs, while two lawmakers each will be from Barishal, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, and Rangpur divisions.