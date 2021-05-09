1000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Project director

Around 1,000 saplings will be planted at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan as part of a mega plan to preserve the memories of the Liberation War, said Swadhinata Stambha construction (third phase) in Dhaka project director Md Habibul Islam.
“The mega plan is being implemented to conserve the true history of the Liberation War and to build it at an international standard under green shape which will be suitable for a modern city and attract the local and foreign tourists,” he told state-run news agency BSS on Saturday.
Habibul Islam, also a joint secretary, said Shikha Chirantan, Swadhinata Stambha and underground Liberation War museum have already been constructed under the initiative of liberation war ministry to uphold the aspects of different movements and historical incidents in attaining the country’s independence to the new generation and the world community.
The project director further said under a master plan, sculptures signifying the history of 23-year struggle of the Bangalee nation against the Pakistani rule and nine-month long Liberation War will be constructed.
Works are underway to construct Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s sculpture at the place where he delivered his landmark 7 March speech, sculptures at the place where Pakistani occupation forces surrendered to liberation forces, Indira Mancha, underground parking space having a capacity of 500 car parking and children’s park there, he said.
“We want to build the entire Udyan as of international standard under a master plan,” he said.
Habibul Islam said Bangabandhu was first to plant tree saplings at the then Race Course ground and thus created the Udyan there.
He said Ziaur Rahman, who became the country’s president illegally, had established a children’s park covering 15 acres of land of the Udyan in 1979 to erase the memories of the venue where Bangabandhu delivered his historic 7 March speech and Pakistani occupation forces surrendered to liberation forces.
“Why environment activists didn’t raise any question at that time” the joint secretary questioned.
He said confusion has been created among some people as different media reported partial and incomplete information over the cutting of some trees in implementing the project at Suhrawardy Udyan.
“A point is being repeatedly raised that restaurants are being built at the Udyan but no shop of bread or rice is being built. Visitors can get tired while visiting the Udyan. They can be thirsty for water or need toilet facility. That is why seven food kiosks will be built there so that visitors can take rest and get water and light snacks. Separate toilets for male and female will be there,” he said.
The project director further said the current environment at the Suhrawardy Udyan is not suitable and safe for visitors with family members due to presence of vagabond and wicked people there.
Around 1000 tree saplings will be planted during the coming monsoon and tree plantation programme will be carried out in a planned way so that flowers bloom in plants throughout the year by rotation to attract the visitors.