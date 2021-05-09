1000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Project director

Around 1,000 saplings will be planted at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan as part of a mega plan to preserve the memories of the Liberation War, said Swadhinata Stambha construction (third phase) in Dhaka project director Md Habibul Islam.

“The mega plan is being implemented to conserve the true history of the Liberation War and to build it at an international standard under green shape which will be suitable for a modern city and attract the local and foreign tourists,” he told state-run news agency BSS on Saturday.

Habibul Islam, also a joint secretary, said Shikha Chirantan, Swadhinata Stambha and underground Liberation War museum have already been constructed under the initiative of liberation war ministry to uphold the aspects of different movements and historical incidents in attaining the country’s independence to the new generation and the world community.

The project director further said under a master plan, sculptures signifying the history of 23-year struggle of the Bangalee nation against the Pakistani rule and nine-month long Liberation War will be constructed.