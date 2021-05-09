Govt takes project to beautify historic 7 March venue: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said the government has taken a project to make attractive the venue where Bangabandhu had delivered his landmark 7 March speech and Pakistani occupation forces surrendered to the liberation forces, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was first to plant saplings at the Race Course ground. He had created it as an Udyan (orchard),” he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.

Quader, also general secretary of ruling Awami League, said Ziaur Rahman, who became the country’s president illegally, had established a children’s park covering maximum areas of the Udyan to erase the memories of the venue.

“Why environment activists didn’t raise any question at that time? Nobody made any comments during that period,” he mentioned.