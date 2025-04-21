Maternity leave up to 4 times, paternity leave recommended

The Women’s Affairs Reform Commission recommended granting women with six-month maternity leaves up to four times in special circumstances, including stillbirth, death of child and second marriage, as well as allowing two-week paternity leave for working men at all private and government organisations.

The commission also recommended these leaves in cases of child adoption.

As per the government service rules part -1, a working woman is allowed to enjoy maternity leaves with full salary twice for giving birth to babies.

The Reform Commission submitted its final report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhmmad Yunus on Saturday.

The report made a total of 433 recommendations, grouped under 15 thematic areas and categorised into three groups.

The first phase includes the tasks to be done during the interim government; next phases will be during the next elected government and the third phase will be on the basis of aspirations and dreams of the long women movement.