Chiefs of reform commissions inform chief adviser of progress

He said the work of the public administration reform commission has started in full swing, while public opinions have already been sought through a website.

The commission members have visited the district and upazila levels and exchanged views with people, Chowdhury said.

The commission members informed the chief adviser that the commission continues exchanging views with the representatives of various cadres of public administration and hoped that they would be able to submit its report within the stipulated time frame, the chief adviser’s press wing said.

Highlighting the progress of the initiatives of the police administration reform commission, its head Safar Raz Hossain said the reform commission has already held 10 meetings and it also held four more meetings with stakeholders.