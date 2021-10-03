22-day ban on hilsa catching begins this midnight

It was said in the meeting that a combined special drive will be launched by the fisheries and livestock ministry from midnight today to protect mother hilsa during the main breeding season this year.
Special operations will be conducted in 38 districts of the country till 25 October.
District and upazila administration, local fisheries department, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP will jointly conduct the operation.
During the implementation of the drive, all types of fishing including hilsa will be stopped in rivers, estuaries and seas of 20 districts.
Those districts are: Dhaka, Munshiganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna, Pirojpur, Jhalokati, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Feni, Noakhali, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Bagerhat.
The catching of hilsa is also restricted in the rivers of other 18 districts including Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Kishoreganj, Tangail, Gazipur, Jamalpur, Rajshahi, Natore, Bogura, Sirajganj, Pabna, Chapainawabganj, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Brahmanbaria, Khulna, Kushtia and Narail.
Additional secretaries of the fisheries and livestock ministry Shyamal Chandra Karmakar, Md Taufiqul Arif and SM Ferdous Alam, joint secretary Subodh Chandra, director general of fisheries department Kazi Shams Afroz and River Police’s additional DIG Shafiqul Islam attended the meeting, among others.