22-day ban on hilsa catching begins this midnight

The government has imposed a ban on hilsa catching, selling, transporting and hoarding for the next 22 days from midnight tonight to protect mother hilsa for ensuring safe breeding, reports BSS.

The restriction will remain effective from 4 October to 25 October.

On this issue, a view exchange meeting was held in the conference room of the ministry of fisheries and livestock today with fisheries and livestock secretary Raunak Mahmud in the chair, a press release said.