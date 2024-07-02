Finance ministry clarifications on ‘prottoy scheme’

The Finance Ministry has issued a clarification on relevant issues of the recently introduced “prottoy scheme” for incorporating the staff of the self-governed, autonomous, state-owned, statutory or homogeneous organisations and their subordinate bodies in the Universal Pension Scheme.

The government started the scheme from 1 July 2024 for bringing people from all walks of life to a sustainable pension system. The scheme has been introduced for autonomous, self-governed and state-owned enterprises and their subordinate entities, among others, said the clarification.

Now, there are 403 self-governed, autonomous and state-owned organisations in the country. Among the organisations, around 90 are maintaining the pension system. The remaining organisations are under the Contributory Provident Fund (CPF). Employees of organisations under CPF benefits get lump sum gratuity, they do not get pension.