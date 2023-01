State minister for public administration ministry, Forhad Hossain, said a total of 358,125 posts fall vacant at different ministries, divisions, departments, directorates and offices of the government as per the 'Statistics of Civil Officers and Staffs-2021'.

The state minister made the disclosure while responding to a question of lawmaker Kazim Uddin Ahamed in the parliament on Wednesday at the question-answer session, presided over by speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Of the total vacant posts, 43,336 posts are class one, 40,561 class two, 151,538 class three and 122,680 are class four.