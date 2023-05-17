How Ansar would escort diplomats has been finalised: Foreign secy

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday said how the Ansar forces would provide escort to diplomats has been finalised.

Foreign missions in Dhaka would be informed about the decision through note verbale on Thursday or by next Sunday, 21 May, he added.

The foreign secretary disclosed the information while speaking to newspersons after a meeting with director general of the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP (Village Defence Party) at the foreign ministry in Dhaka.