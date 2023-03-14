Bhutan will be allowed to use Bangladeshi ports, territory

The cabinet has approved the draft of an agreement between Bangladesh and Bhutan on traffic-in-transit between Bangladesh and Bhutan for signing.

Once this agreement has been signed, Bhutan will be able to use Bangladeshi ports and territory if necessary.

The cabinet approved the draft during their meeting at the prime minister’s office Monday morning. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

Cabinet secretary Mahbub Hossain announced the decisions made in the meeting, holding a press conference at the secretariat later in the afternoon.