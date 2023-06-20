ECNEC okays Tk 63.45b project to improve urban infrastructure in 88 municipalities

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday cleared a total of 16 projects including a Tk 63.45-billion project to improve urban governance and infrastructure in 88 municipalities under 48 districts.

Among the approved projects, three other new projects involving Tk 81.60 billion were undertaken to improve important upazila and union roads in two divisions and important rural infrastructures in three districts.

The approval came from the ECNEC meeting presided over by prime minister and ECNEC chairperson Sheikh Hasina at the NEC conference room in the caoital’s Sher-e Banglanagar area.