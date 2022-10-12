PM Hasina hands over Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar-1425, 1426

The Ministry of Agriculture organised the award distribution ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium, Dhaka this morning.

Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim and agriculture ministry's parliamentary affairs standing committee chairman and former agriculture minister Begum Matia Chowdhury spoke at the function.

Secretary of the agriculture ministry Md. Sayedul Islam gave the address of welcome while one of the award recipients, Sharmin Akhter expressed her feelings on behalf of the award winners.

A documentary on the success of the Agriculture Ministry and its activities was screened at the function.

On behalf of the prime minister, the agriculture minister distributed the award among 44 individuals and organisations for their contributions to the agriculture research and expansion, cooperatives, motivation, technology innovation, commercial farming, afforestation, rearing livestock and poultry and fish farming.