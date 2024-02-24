PM Hasina attributes country's development to independent judiciary, strong parliament

The Awami League government, as well, has enacted a law for the formulation of Election Commission (EC) as it was earlier attached to the Prime Minister's Office, Sheikh Hasina said.

"We've also made the EC completely independent and allocated separate fund for it," she said, adding, "That means, we believe it, and for that purpose, the Awami League government could make it."

Apart from ensuring the independence of the judiciary, the government has made EC independent for the sake of election system so that it could ensure the rights of the people properly.