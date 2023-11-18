Government can be changed by vote: PM Hasina

Awami League (AL) president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday sought doa (blessing) from the countrymen to hold fair and peaceful election, saying the government can be changed only by vote and elections.

"We want the voting rights of the people to continue...and the government will be changed through votes," she said while inaugurating selling of AL nomination forms for the 12th parliamentary elections at party's central office in city's 23 Bangabandhu Avenue.

The AL chief also called on the countrymen to remain vigil and resist the persons who unleashed arson terrorism to foil election, saying, "We've established voting rights of the people through a long struggle."

"So, people have to remain aware of those who are attempting to foil election and democratic system through arson terrorism," she added.