Commission mulls proposing four provinces in country

A source at the commission said talks are underway on the matter and the commission has not finalised their recommendations yet. This is a constitution-related matter. So, they cannot talk about the structures now.

Talks on establishing several provinces in Bangladesh are nothing new. Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain proposed dividing the country up into at least five provinces in an article “Now is the time for state repairs” published in Prothom Alo on the occasion of the 100 of the interim.

He also gave an idea of the nature of the work of the five provinces. He emphasised decentralisation saying that population-wise, Bangladesh is the eighth largest country in the world with a population of around 175 million. The country may be small in area, but with such a huge population if the government wants to reach the people, it can divide the country up into at least five provinces and create a federal structure.

There can be two provinces each, on the east and the west, and greater Dhaka will be another province. Metropolitan Dhaka will be ruled by the centre.

The centre will have control of matters like defence, foreign affairs, border and maritime security, communications and foreign assistance and cooperation. While the other sectors will also be supervised by the centre, the provinces will be in the management of these.